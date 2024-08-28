GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Medical Association suspends membership of former R.G. Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

Updated - August 28, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 06:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. File

Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) suspended the membership of former R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata-based institute earlier this month.

The decision to suspend the IMA membership of Dr. Ghosh, who is the vice president of the association's Kolkata branch, was taken by its disciplinary committee.

ED files money laundering case to probe 'financial irregularities in R.G. Kar Hospital

In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr. R.V. Asokan on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“The IMA general secretary along with Asokan had met the victim’s parents at their home,” it said.

"They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them," the order said.

CBI conducts second round of polygraph tests on R.G. Kar hospital ex-principal, others

"The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations' of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole," it said.

The order said the disciplinary committee of the IMA has "unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association."

Related stories

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / The fight against rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.