Indian, Sri Lankan officers discuss maritime security, safety of fishermen in the Palk Bay

A meeting of the Navy and Coast Guard officers of India and Sri Lanka on November 6 discussed issues relating to the maritime security in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar, the safety of fishermen, among others.

The International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) meeting was held on board the SLNS Vijayabahu in the Palk Bay on November 6, a social media post of the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Indian Navy’s Rear Admiral R.K. Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval area and Sri Lankan Navy’s Rear Admiral S.J. Kumara, Commander North Central Naval Area chaired the meeting, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.