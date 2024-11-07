 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian, Sri Lankan officers discuss maritime security, safety of fishermen in the Palk Bay

Updated - November 08, 2024 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the Navy and Coast Guard officers of India and Sri Lanka on November 6 discussed issues relating to the maritime security in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar, the safety of fishermen, among others.

The International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) meeting was held on board the SLNS Vijayabahu in the Palk Bay on November 6, a social media post of the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Indian Navy’s Rear Admiral R.K. Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval area and Sri Lankan Navy’s Rear Admiral S.J. Kumara, Commander North Central Naval Area chaired the meeting, it said.

Published - November 07, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.