Indian Journalists Union wants to intervene in Anuradha Bhasin case

The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has sought to intervene in the writ petition, filed in the Supreme Court by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, challenging the communication lock-down in Jammu and Kashmir.

IJU secretary-general Sabina Inderjit filed an intervention application in the court on Wednesday to put forth the views of working journalists, “who are the worst suffers of the information lock-down in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley”.

A Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the case on Monday.

Earlier, the Press Council of India filed an intervention application, contending that India’s security and integrity were paramount and the media should function within reasonable restrictions. This stand drew criticism from various journalist organisations.

Not secure

The IJU said in its petition that the lock-down extinguished the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and speech of journalists. It said the so-called facilities extended to journalists to file their reports by email and telephones from a media centre were not secure and could lead to news sources being compromised. It argued that the measures impacted the people’s right to information.

“This is especially problematic and dangerous since there have been several instances of fake and inaccurate reports being spread through social media about the ground situation in Kashmir,” it said.

“It is impossible to determine the genuineness and severity of the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir, and fake news stories in social media are exploiting and trivialising people’s legitimate concerns.”