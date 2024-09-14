Indian International Maritime Dispute Resolution Centre launched

The Indian International Maritime Dispute Resolution Centre (IIMDRC) was launched at the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting that concluded in Goa on Friday. Plans for establishing mega shipbuilding park plans across coastal States were discussed. An Indian Maritime Centre (IMC), a Policy Think Tank, was also launched at the council meeting, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

During the 20th MSDC, over 100 issues from various States were deliberated and successfully resolved, the Ministry said in a statement. “Several new and emerging challenges were also addressed, including the establishment of Places of Refuge for ships in distress, the development of Radioactive Detection Equipment infrastructure at ports to enhance security, and the facilitation of seafarers by recognizing them as key essential workers, ensuring better working conditions and access to shore leave,” it stated.

For the IIMDRC, to be set up in Mumbai, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry and the India International Arbitration Centre. The IIMRDC will serve as a specialised platform and offer merit-based and industry-governed solutions to resolve maritime disputes efficiently, addressing the multi-modal, multi-contract, multi-jurisdictional, and multi-national nature of maritime transactions, the Ministry said.

On the plans for a Mega Shipbuilding Park, spanning multiple States, the Ministry said the ambitious initiative aims to “consolidate shipbuilding capabilities across regions, fostering greater efficiency and innovation.”

“By integrating resources and expertise from various states, the park is set to become a key hub for the maritime sector, driving growth and reinforcing India’s position on the global shipbuilding stage.”

Recently, there has been a significant push to build shipbuilding capabilities in the country and position India as a regional hub for ship repair and maintenance.

The think tank, IMC, is designed to bring together maritime stakeholders currently operating in “silos”, the Ministry said, and will foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning, driving growth and development across India’s maritime sector.

A highlight of the event was the keel laying ceremony for India’s largest dredger, a 12,000 cubic metres at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), being built in collaboration with Royal IHC Netherlands, a world leader in dredger design and construction. This is the first time a dredger of such magnitude is being constructed in India. The keel for the Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger was laid by Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal remotely. The vessel would significantly enhance the capability of the largest Indian Dredging Company DCI, thereby increasing the capabilities of all major ports in India as envisaged under Maritime India Vision (MIV-2030), CSL said in a statement.

Mr. Sonowal talked about the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, which will serve as an international tourist destination, showcasing India’s maritime heritage. The NMHC will foster international collaborations with 25 countries, with signed MoUs from Portugal, the UAE, and Vietnam, while agreements with France, Norway, Iran, and Myanmar are in advanced stages, according to the statement. Maharashtra and Gujarat have developed their state pavilions for the NMHC, and coastal States are encouraged to participate and showcase their maritime heritage, it added.

The Sagarmala program, approved by the Union Cabinet in 2015, envisions 839 projects with an estimated investment of ₹5.79 lakh crore, slated for completion by 2035. Out of these, 262 projects, amounting to approximately ₹1.40 lakh crore, have already been completed, while another 217 projects, valued at around ₹1.65 lakh crore, are currently under active implementation, the Ministry stated.

