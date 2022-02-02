‘Indian intelligence service’ bought Pegasus from Israel, coordinated with Mossad: NYT reporter

NEW DELHI

02 February 2022 17:11 IST

Claims run counter to govt statements, submissions in court on use of surveillance software on private citizens

The “Indian intelligence service” purchased Pegasus from Israeli company NSO in a deal pegged at “dozens of millions of dollars”, a The New York Times (NYT) reporter involved in the newspaper’s investigation into the use of the surveillance system worldwide has said.

The claim runs counter to the Government of India’s contention so far denying the purchase of Pegasus, which The New York Times said was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel and cleared by the then Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in 2017.

Advertising

Advertising

Describing the NSO procedure for Pegasus, which is a high-grade cyberweapon on Israel’s export control list, The New York Time’s Tel Aviv-based correspondent Ronen Bergman said the Israeli Ministry of Defence had cleared the contract, and that NSO engineers would have had to travel to India to install the system themselves and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad liaised with them. However, neither the NYT nor Mr. Bergman specified whether they meant the Intelligence Bureau (IB) or the Research and Analysis wing, or any other agency reporting to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) under National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Also read: Pegasus case: take note of NYT report, Editors Guild tells probe panel

“While the ongoing technical maintenance is done by NSO vis-a-vis, in this case, Indian intelligence service, which was the entity that purchased Pegasus – the overall connection is also with the involvement of the agency in Israel that is in charge of running secret intelligence and political relationships, which is the Mossad,” Mr. Bergman said in an interview to Indian news portal The Wire, which had taken part in the global investigation by several agencies that found thousands of phones belonging to civilians, including politicians, judges, journalists, activists with no criminal record had been hacked using the Pegasus software. Journalists belonging to The Wire, The Hindu and other Indian agencies were also on the list.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs declined to comment on the New York Times story and the latest interview.

Explained | Pegasus, the spyware that came in via WhatsApp

Last July, in parliament, IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, whose phone was also on the list of Pegasus- hacked devices, said the news reports were “sensational” and “had no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties including in the Supreme Court,” referring to an ongoing case in the apex court, which subsequently ordered its own enquiry committee to investigate the allegations against the government. Separately, the Ministry of Defence had said it had“not had any transactions” with the NSO group.

Offers no evidence of claims

In the interview, Mr. Bergman offered no evidence of the NYT’s claims, but detailed the workings of NSO and procedure involved by each of the countries, including India, Mexico, Hungary, Morocco, KSA etc, who had purchased the Pegasus programme. He said he couldn’t divulge his sources, but The New York Times had conducted an extensive multi-country investigation based on documents that he was privy to.

“Some of the details that are specified, this comes from a very sensitive, a long-time dealing with sources,and, therefore, I’ll be a little bit cagey in some of the details… we have been working for a year in 12 different countries, speaking with intelligence officials, with leaders of law enforcement agencies, politicians, leaders, cyber experts, human rights activists, etc. and I think we got as close as possible to the full picture – if not the whole picture,” Mr. Bergman stated.

As the programme is on a controlled export list, NSO officials have said all their contracts are cleared by the Israeli government. The NYT story had linked the Pegasus purchase in each of the countries to relations between their leaders and Mr. Netanyahu and claimed that those governments had changed their foreign policy, and votes at the United Nations as a result of the relationship.

“[In] India, [there is] the relationship, a close personal relationship between the leaders of India and Israel that gave birth to, I would say, a new generation of military expenditure as well as a new Indian stand, including international public steps towards Israel,” Mr. Bergman said.