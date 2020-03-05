Indian in Dubai tests positive for COVID-19

Dubai

05 March 2020 22:16 IST

‘16-year-old contracted the infection from her father’

A 16-year-old Indian girl in Dubai has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. She contracted the infection from her father who travelled overseas, said the Dubai Health Authority.

Health officials here confirmed on Wednesday that coronavirus was detected in a girl who attended the Indian High School in Dubai, Al-Arabiya website reported.

The girl contracted the infection from her father who travelled overseas, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was quoted as saying.

Advertising

Advertising

School shut

“As a precautionary measure, the Indian High School Group of schools is closed from Thursday, March 5. Detailed circular about exams will be mailed. Your well-being is important. Take care,” the report in Gulf News said.

The father developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai. Both the student and her family members have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and recovering well. All other family members have also been quarantined, the Khaleej Times reported.

“The DHA is conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff and workers of the school who may have interacted with the coronavirus patient,” the DHA was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.