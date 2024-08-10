GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian hockey team members return home amid much fanfare

Harmanpreet Singh and team members were greeted with garlands and celebratory dhol as they made their way out of the arrivals at the Indira Gandhi Airport

Updated - August 10, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Members of the Indian men’s hockey team, winners of the Paris Olympic Bronze medal arrive at IGI airport on Saturday.

Members of the Indian men’s hockey team, winners of the Paris Olympic Bronze medal arrive at IGI airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit:  Sushil Kumar Verma

The Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team including captain Harmanpreet Singh arrived from Paris here on Saturday (August 10) morning.

The Indian team extended its record medal haul to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match in Paris on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

Catch the LIVE updates of Paris Olympics 2024 here

However, not all members of the bronze medal winning team made their way back home as a few vital cogs remained in the French capital for the closing ceremony of the Games.

India’s ‘Wall’, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was named as the joint flag bearer for the closing ceremony along with Paris Games’ double medallist Manu Bhaker and remained in Paris.

Along with Sreejesh, Amit Rohidas, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay are slated to return after the closing ceremony.

Harmanpreet Singh and team members were greeted with garlands and celebratory dhol as they made their way out of the arrivals at the Indira Gandhi Airport in the morning.

Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Indian Hockey team won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Indian Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Indian Hockey team won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud,” Harmanpreet told the media on his arrival.

“It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we comeback with a medal," he added.

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024

Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey players pose for photos on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The bronze medal win on Wednesday was India’s overall 13th medal in men’s hockey along with eight gold medals and one silver.

It is also for the first time since 1972 that India clinched a second consecutive medal in the Olympics.

India had beaten Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium - 1 in the French capital, following goals from skipper Harmanpreet (30, 33).

With his twin strikes Harmanpreet took his goals tally to 10 and finished as the tournament’s highest goal-scorer in the men’s category.

