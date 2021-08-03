Indian hockey team gave their best at Tokyo Olympics, says PM Modi

Wins and losses are a part of life, he says

After the Indian men's hockey team lost to Belgium in the Olympics semi-final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 2, 2021, said wins and losses are a part of life and India is proud of its players.

The Indian men's hockey team's dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze in the Tokyo Games.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men's Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts," Mr. Modi tweeted.

Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours, he said, adding that "India is proud of our players".

When the match was in progress, Mr. Modi tweeted, "I'm watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best!"

The Indians still have a chance to secure an elusive medal from the Olympics as they will feature in the bronze medal match on Thursday.