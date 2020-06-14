Watch | Indian gym owners call for fitness centers to open

14 June 2020 10:13 IST

A video on gym owners and trainers are holding protests in several Indian cities

Gyms across India have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown for over two months. Restrictions on shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship were eased on June 8.

Gym owners were pinning their hopes on getting out of the lockdown in June. But Unlock 1.0 did not bring with it any good news for them. It states that dates to ‘re-start’ fitness centres would be decided after assessing the situation.

Gym owners and trainers are holding protests in several Indian cities. Many of them expressed concern over building rent costs without a flow of income. They are worried about their future due to heavy losses caused by the lockdown.

Fitness experts say operation of gyms could change dramatically in a post-COVID world. They suggest having a limited number of clients with a slot system.

