Indian govt. should send more relief to Palestinians, says JD(U)‘s K.C. Tyagi

On a day when India released $2.5 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Janata Dal-United (JD-U) spokesperson K.C. Tyagi urged the Union government to provide more proactive support in relief and aid for Gazans amid mounting casualties there, as well as put its weight behind efforts to get the United Nations to implement its resolutions on the issue.

The JD(U) is an important ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), helping prop up the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and a State ally in Bihar.

Also Read: New BJP-JD(U) alliance may cap the evolution of social justice politics

Mr. Tyagi is a member of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, which has Members of Parliament from across the world, current and former, as members. The organisation, which held a conference from April 26-28 in Istanbul, has come down heavily on Israel in its resolutions, demanding that schools and hospitals not be bombed in Gaza as part of the conflict there, following the October 7 attack by the Hamas leaving over 1,200 Israelis dead.

“We want the effective implementation of UN resolutions, for Israeli military action to spare schools and hospitals, to put a stop to building of illegal settlements on Palestinian lands, protection to the Al Aqsa mosque, and shifting of the Israeli capital to Tel Aviv,” Mr. Tyagi said.

Also read | UNRWA expresses deep appreciation for India’s continued support to Palestinian refugees

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP in the Rajya Sabha, Javed Ali Khan, had also attended the conference in Istanbul.

Being an ally of the Central government in Delhi, Mr. Tyagi is measured in his words. “The Indian government should urge the UN to effectively implement its resolutions for ceasefire in the region, and do more for aid and relief for Gaza,” he said. He said that, he, personally, appreciated the actions of the South African government in filing a case accusing the Israeli state of genocide in Gaza, and of contravening the Geneva Convention.

Watch: Is Israel winning the war in Gaza?

“I have been associated with the Palestinian cause since 1978 and met with Palestinian Liberation Organization chief Yasser Arafat at that time. Supporting Vietnam and Palestine in their struggles was part of a spirit of anti-colonial mindset that was prevalent then. I am afraid to say that much of that spirit of struggling against imperialism and colonialism is no longer there,” he said.

“It was Mahatma Gandhi who said in 1938 that Palestine is for Palestinians,” he added.

While the JD(U) hasn’t made any formal intervention in this field of foreign policy, Mr. Tyagi’s sentiments are significant.

The Indian government’s release of aid to UNRWA on Tuesday was the first tranche of the total $5 million annual payment that India will make for the UNRWA during 2024-25. An official source said that the payment is a reflection of India’s “larger engagement” with the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah.