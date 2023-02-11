HamberMenu
Indian found dead under rubbles in quake-hit Turkey’s Malatya

The deceased Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Uttarakhand and employed with Oxyplants India Private Ltd. in Bengaluru, was on a business trip

February 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The mortal remains of the lone Indian missing after last Monday’s earthquake in Turkey has been found, the Embassy of India in Ankara has announced. The announcement coincided with the news that both Turkey and Syria had asked for additional supply of medicines and medical equipment.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri. Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family,” said the Indian embassy in Turkey in an announcement.

Analysis | A devastating quake in Turkey recalls the tragedies awaiting India 

Mr. Vijay Kumar who hailed from Uttarakhand, was employed with Oxyplants India Private Limited. of Bengaluru and was staying at a four-star hotel in Malatya. Apart from him, all other Indian nationals in the earthquake-hit region were accounted for by the Indian team that was activated and flown to Turkey, within hours of the tragedy. A day after the earthquake, India sent four C-17 planeloads of relief material, equipment and personnel.

