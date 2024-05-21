Indian flag at half-mast as nation mourns death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on May 21 as a mark of respect for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 20.

The national flag is being flown at half-mast on all official buildings with no official entertainment event during the period of State mourning.

The Iranian President, the country’s Foreign Minister and several other officials were found dead on May 20, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iran state media reported.

A home ministry spokesperson said Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hossein Amit-Abdollahian, the country’s foreign minister, passed away in a helicopter crash.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India,” the spokesperson said.

“On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the official added.