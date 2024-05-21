GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indian flag at half-mast as nation mourns death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

The national flag is being flown at half-mast on all official buildings with no official entertainment event during the period of State mourning.

Published - May 21, 2024 12:39 pm IST

PTI
Indian flag at half-mast as nation mourns death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.

Indian flag at half-mast as nation mourns death of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on May 21 as a mark of respect for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 20.

The national flag is being flown at half-mast on all official buildings with no official entertainment event during the period of State mourning.

Explainer | Who’s Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next President?

The Iranian President, the country’s Foreign Minister and several other officials were found dead on May 20, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iran state media reported.

A home ministry spokesperson said Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hossein Amit-Abdollahian, the country’s foreign minister, passed away in a helicopter crash.

Also Read | Who is Iran’s first Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber?

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India,” the spokesperson said.

“On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the official added.

What happens in Iran when a President dies in office?

Related Topics

India / India / World / Iran / politics / politics (general) / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.