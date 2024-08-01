ADVERTISEMENT

Indian fisherman dead after boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters: Sri Lanka Navy

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:00 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:55 am IST - COLOMBO

One other fisherman missing, two rescued and in custody, says spokesman

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan

Boats anchored at Rameswaram fishing jetty. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

 One Indian fisherman died early on August 1, after his fishing boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters while resisting arrest by a Navy patrol vessel, Sri Lankan authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the development, Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Captain Gayan Wickramasooriya told The Hindu that the boat resorted to “aggressive manoeuvres” while the Navy patrol units tried apprehending the boat on charges of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. 

“There were about 10 to 15 Indian trawlers early this morning (August 1, 2024). When our patrol boat tried capturing one, the fishermen on board tried to escape. Their boat capsized, and the four fishermen fell into the sea. One was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Pungudutivu [off Jaffna peninsula], where he died. One more fisherman is missing, a search operation is on. Two were rescued safely and are in our custody,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of the fisherman reflects the latest escalation in the persisting problem of Indian fishermen, mostly originating from Tamil Nadu, who are periodically caught fishing in Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. Often resulting in mass arrests of Indian fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, the practice — Indian fishermen pursue the destructive bottom-trawler fishing method to maximise the catch — has also severely impacted war-affected Tamil fishermen living in northern Sri Lanka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In June 2024, a sailor from the Sri Lankan Navy was killed in an operation targeting Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel, leading to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry summoning a Colomb-based Indian official to raise the matter.

Representatives of the island nation’s northern fishing community have repeatedly urged the two governments to help fishermen from both sides resume talks at the earliest, to find a solution to the problem impacting lives and livelihoods on both sides of the Palk Strait.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US