GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian fisherman dead after boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters: Sri Lanka Navy

One other fisherman missing, two rescued and in custody, says spokesman

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:00 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:55 am IST - COLOMBO

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan
Boats anchored at Rameswaram fishing jetty. Image for representational purposes only.

Boats anchored at Rameswaram fishing jetty. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

 One Indian fisherman died early on August 1, after his fishing boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters while resisting arrest by a Navy patrol vessel, Sri Lankan authorities said.

Confirming the development, Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson Captain Gayan Wickramasooriya told The Hindu that the boat resorted to “aggressive manoeuvres” while the Navy patrol units tried apprehending the boat on charges of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. 

“There were about 10 to 15 Indian trawlers early this morning (August 1, 2024). When our patrol boat tried capturing one, the fishermen on board tried to escape. Their boat capsized, and the four fishermen fell into the sea. One was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Pungudutivu [off Jaffna peninsula], where he died. One more fisherman is missing, a search operation is on. Two were rescued safely and are in our custody,” he said.

The death of the fisherman reflects the latest escalation in the persisting problem of Indian fishermen, mostly originating from Tamil Nadu, who are periodically caught fishing in Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. Often resulting in mass arrests of Indian fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, the practice — Indian fishermen pursue the destructive bottom-trawler fishing method to maximise the catch — has also severely impacted war-affected Tamil fishermen living in northern Sri Lanka.

In June 2024, a sailor from the Sri Lankan Navy was killed in an operation targeting Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel, leading to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry summoning a Colomb-based Indian official to raise the matter.

Representatives of the island nation’s northern fishing community have repeatedly urged the two governments to help fishermen from both sides resume talks at the earliest, to find a solution to the problem impacting lives and livelihoods on both sides of the Palk Strait.

Related Topics

India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.