Indian envoy to U.S. Sandhu discusses deepening bilateral partnership with new U.S. Ambassador to India

March 25, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - WASHINGTON

The U.S. Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of U.S.-India relations that the post has sat vacant

Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu in a meeting with newly sworn-in Ambassador of United States to India Eric Garcetti, in USA. | Photo Credit: PTI

India's envoy here Taranjit Singh Sandhu met the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and discussed with him the immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.

The meeting took place soon after Mr. Garcetti was sworn in on Friday, as the next U.S. envoy to India.

Mr. Garcetti, close aide to President Joe Biden, was officially sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris, ending over two years of delay to fill one of Washington's most critical diplomatic positions.

"Congratulated @ericgarcetti on his swearing-in as the Ambassador of America to India," Mr. Sandhu tweeted after the meeting on Friday.

"As he prepares to depart for India, we discussed some immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral partnership, in line with our leaders’ vision," Mr. Sandhu said.

He said he looked forward to working with Mr. Garcetti.

The U.S. Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of U.S.-India relations that the post has sat vacant. Mr. Kenneth Juster, the last U.S. envoy in New Delhi, had stepped down after the change of government in America.

