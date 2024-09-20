GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Embassy official found dead at mission premises in Washington DC

The Indian Embassy said additional details regarding the deceased are not being released out of concern for the family’s privacy

Published - September 20, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Washington

PTI
Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident that occurred two days ago. File.

Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident that occurred two days ago. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An Indian embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the mission premises here, officials in Washington said.

Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident that occurred two days ago, including the possibility of suicide.

“With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of 18th September 2024. We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Friday (September 20, 2024).

“Additional details regarding the deceased are not being released out of concern for the family’s privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief,” it said, without giving any further details.

Published - September 20, 2024 11:43 pm IST

Related Topics

USA / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.