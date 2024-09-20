Indian Embassy official found dead at mission premises in Washington DC

An Indian embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the mission premises here, officials in Washington said.

Local police and the Secret Service are currently investigating the incident that occurred two days ago, including the possibility of suicide.

“With deep regret, we wish to confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away in the evening of 18th September 2024. We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Friday (September 20, 2024).

“Additional details regarding the deceased are not being released out of concern for the family’s privacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief,” it said, without giving any further details.