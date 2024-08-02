Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv asks in Indians in Israel to ‘exercise caution’ amid escalating tensions

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on August 2 advised all Indian nationals to “stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols”, as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region,” the advisory asked Indian nationals to “exercise caution, avoid unecessarry travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters.”

“The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” the statement added.

The Embassy also urged nationals to reach out soon to register themselves.

Air India among Airlines avoiding Tel Aviv airspace

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah this week.

Air India announced suspended flights to Tel Aviv till August 8, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Tata Group-owned airline operates five weekly flights to the Israeli city from the national capital.

Prayers were held by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and representatives of Palestinian militia groups for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard. Worry has spread that Wednesday’s shock assassination risks escalating the fighting into an all-out regional war.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion quickly fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

The assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and the strike against senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut could upend the attempts to defuse a Middle East powder keg, with Iran also threatening to respond after the attack on its territory. And the Israeli military said Thursday it confirmed that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July.

Iran and its regional allies have vowed retaliation against Israel over the killings.