ADVERTISEMENT

Indian embassy in Myanmar cautions against fake and illegal job offers

Published - June 03, 2024 09:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The embassy said an international crime syndicate is active in the Myanmar-Thailand border area and is luring Indian nationals into fake and illegal employment

PTI

Indian embassy in Myanmar. | Photo Credit: Ministry of External Affairs

The Indian embassy in Myanmar has called upon Indian nationals looking for jobs in that country to be careful so that they are not lured into fake or illegal employment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an advisory, the embassy said an international crime syndicate is active in the Myawaddy region on Myanmar-Thailand border and urged Indians to exercise caution before taking up job offers in the region.

"There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border," the embassy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu government warns against fake overseas job offers

"We would re-emphasise the importance of adhering to our advisories on the subject for not taking any such job offers without consulting the respective Indian embassies," it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"A new location at Pha Lu area, South of Myawaddy town, is reported to have emerged recently where most of the Indian victims are being trafficked into, via Thailand, after being recruited from India as well as from countries like Malaysia, the UAE, etc," it said.

The embassy urged Indians not to take up job offers made through social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In view of the above, it is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources," it said.

250 rescued from cyber fraud centres abroad: Ministry of External Affairs

"Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through the Indian embassy," it said.

The embassy said the antecedents of recruiting agents as well as companies should be checked before taking up any job offer abroad.

The advisory came days after 13 Indians, who were lured into illegal work in Laos, were rescued and sent back home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Myanmar / India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US