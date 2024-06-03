GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Indian embassy in Myanmar cautions against fake and illegal job offers

The embassy said an international crime syndicate is active in the Myanmar-Thailand border area and is luring Indian nationals into fake and illegal employment

Published - June 03, 2024 09:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian embassy in Myanmar.

Indian embassy in Myanmar. | Photo Credit: Ministry of External Affairs

The Indian embassy in Myanmar has called upon Indian nationals looking for jobs in that country to be careful so that they are not lured into fake or illegal employment.

In an advisory, the embassy said an international crime syndicate is active in the Myawaddy region on Myanmar-Thailand border and urged Indians to exercise caution before taking up job offers in the region.

"There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border," the embassy said.

Tamil Nadu government warns against fake overseas job offers

"We would re-emphasise the importance of adhering to our advisories on the subject for not taking any such job offers without consulting the respective Indian embassies," it said.

"A new location at Pha Lu area, South of Myawaddy town, is reported to have emerged recently where most of the Indian victims are being trafficked into, via Thailand, after being recruited from India as well as from countries like Malaysia, the UAE, etc," it said.

The embassy urged Indians not to take up job offers made through social media.

"In view of the above, it is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources," it said.

250 rescued from cyber fraud centres abroad: Ministry of External Affairs

"Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through the Indian embassy," it said.

The embassy said the antecedents of recruiting agents as well as companies should be checked before taking up any job offer abroad.

The advisory came days after 13 Indians, who were lured into illegal work in Laos, were rescued and sent back home.

Related Topics

Myanmar / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.