Indian embassy in Italy to help bring back bodies of four men to Punjab

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said the embassy in Italy had been alerted to extend all help in bringing back the mortal remains of four men from Punjab, who drowned in a sewage tank there.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday took to twitter saying, “Saddened to hear about the death of 4 Punjabi men in a farm manure tank near Pavia, Italy. Request @DrSJaishankar to instruct the Indian mission to help get the mortal remains back to India.”

Mr. Jaishankar replied writing, “We have alerted our embassy @IndiainItaly to extend all help.” Capt. Amarinder later thanked Mr. Jaishankar tweeting “Thank you for the prompt action.”

As per media reports, the four died on Thursday at the dairy farm in northern Italy reportedly due to inhaling carbon dioxide fumes after falling into the manure tank. Two of them Prem Singh (48) and Tarsem Singh (45) were brothers, hailed from a village in Jalandhar and were running the farm. The other two were workers who had been identified as Arminder Singh (29) and Manjinder Singh (28), both from Tanda Urmar town in Hoshiarpur.