Indian Embassy in Beirut issues advisory after Israel vows to retaliate against Hezbollah

The Indian Embassy located in Beirut has asked Indian nationals to exercise caution in light of the escalating situation in the region, with Israel vowing to retaliate against the the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

In an advisory issued on July 29, the Embassy also asked Indian nationals travelling to Lebanon to remain in contact with the Embassy located in Beirut

Advisory for Indian Nationals. pic.twitter.com/SuFyv23dhq — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) July 29, 2024

On Sunday, Israel said it would retaliate against Hezbollah after rocket fire launched from neighbouring Lebanon killed 12 young people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

Flights at Beirut’s international airport have been cancelled or delayed as airlines responded to the possibility of an Israeli response.

Israel and the United States have blamed Lebanon’s Hezbollah for the strike. Hezbollah has denied any role.

The incident has added to concerns that months of cross-border hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group could spiral into a broader, more destructive war.

Prompted by the Gaza war, the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have been their worst since they went to war in 2006.

Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group Hamas, has said its campaign of rocket and drone attacks on Israel has aimed to support the Palestinians, and indicated it will only cease fire when Israel’s offensive on Gaza stops.

(With inputs from Agencies)