Indian embassy in Beijing starts hotline for coronavirus queries

A screening point for passengers arriving from China in light of the Wuhan virus outbreak

A screening point for passengers arriving from China in light of the Wuhan virus outbreak   | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PIB_India

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in China,” it said in a statement

The Embassy of India, Beijing, in a statement issued on Friday said it was “in touch with relevant Chinese authorities in Beijing and Wuhan as well as Indians in Hubei Province, especially Wuhan.”

The statement follows an admission by the China’s National Health Commission that 830 cases of coronavirus infection had been confirmed so far and 25 people had died as of Thursday. Most of the cases are in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated late last year.

The embassy added that it had been receiving queries from Indians in Hubei province as well as their relatives in India in connection with the evolving situation of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

Watch | Coronavirus outbreak spreads out of China
 

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in China, including advisories issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this connection,” noted the statement.

In this undated handout photograph released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on January 21, 2020, a thermographic camera screens the head of a man at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

China coronavirus: What we know so far | The Hindu In Focus podcast

 

“The relevant Chinese authorities have assured all assistance to residents of Wuhan, including food supply. At present, it is reported that supermarkets (particularly those that are government run) and e-commerce services, including food delivery, continue to remain operational in Wuhan,” it added.

In addition, the embassy has started two hotlines for those who wish to get in touch with it in this regard: +8618612083629 and +8618612083617. All are advised to also keep track of the embassy’s social media accounts for updates on this evolving situation.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 9:52:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indian-embassy-in-beijing-starts-hotline-for-coronavirus-queries/article30640708.ece

