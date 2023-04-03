Indian diaspora can be effective tool in furthering India's influence globally: Parliamentary panel

April 03, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Indian embassies and consulates should be very proactive in reaching out to Indian students in their respective countries to make them feel that Indian missions are really a 'home away from home', a parliamentary panel said on April 3.

In its latest report, the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs also noted that the profile and geographical distribution of the Indian diaspora presents a great opportunity to promote the country's soft power and cultural diplomacy abroad.

The committee recommended that potential of the diaspora community should be harnessed to serve as an effective tool in furthering India's interest and influence globally.

"The committee also recommends that the ministry should prepare a policy framework in this regard and work out an action plan to implement the same in a time-bound manner," the panel said in the report that was tabled in Lok Sabha.

The report said the ministry told the committee that it is exploring the possibility of creating a facility for compulsory online registration of all emigrants who are proceeding abroad for employment through various airports and check posts in India.

The committee desired that "Indian embassies/consulates should be very proactive in reaching out to our students in their universities/institutes so that they are made to feel that our Missions/Posts are really a 'home away from home'".

Referring to return to the country by Indians from the Gulf region following job losses in view of the Covid pandemic, the panel said a rehabilitation scheme should be initiated to ensure livelihood security for them.

The committee recommended that a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme may be worked out in coordination with other ministries, departments, and concerned State Governments for those workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic or other disasters.

"The committee urges the ministry to initiate consultations with all the stakeholders in this regard without delay," the report said.

The committee also urged the ministry to take up with China the return of Indian students to that country.

"The committee had also desired MEA to make coordinated efforts with Missions to facilitate the return of Indian students to China for resumption of in person classes for those who desire so," it said.

The ministry told the committee that it has been consistently taking up the matter of return of Indian students with the Chinese authorities both in New Delhi and through the Indian embassy in Beijing.

China had restricted travel to the country by suspending visa and residence permits with effect from March 28, 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19.