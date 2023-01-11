Indian diaspora ‘a unique force in the global system’: President Droupadi Murmu

January 11, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - New Delhi

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday praised the contribution of the Indian diaspora and described it as a “unique force” in the world. Addressing the valedictory session of a Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, Ms. Murmu said the Indian diaspora will help in the inclusive development of the country.

““The Indian diaspora today has become an important and unique force in the global system. It has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region,” President Murmu said.

Apart from speaking on the occasion, Ms. Murmu met with the President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

“She was happy to note that the Indian community in Suriname has maintained its cultural identity even after 150 years of leaving India. She was delighted to know that Suriname is celebrating 150th anniversary of arrival of Indians in June 2023 and wished the celebrations every success,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on the meeting between President Murmu and President Santokhi.

Highlighted the discovery of oil and gas in Guyana, Ms. Murmu said, “There is immense scope of cooperation and collaboration between Guyana and India in this area.”

The Valedictory Session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was also addressed by S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister. “From the discussions during this convention, it is clear that the global demand for Indian talent, skills, products, services and practices will only increase with time. So too will mobility and migration, facilitated by the initiatives that the Modi government is taking with various partners,” Dr. Jaishankar said.

He also met the members of the diaspora from the Gulf region and said, “Glad to meet with our enthusiastic community from UAE and Bahrain. Appreciated their contribution in taking India’s partnership in the Gulf to a higher level. They also recognised the greater priority that the Modi government has accorded to the Gulf.”

Indian professionals from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain, participated in the convention that took place between January 8 to 10.

The concluding day also saw the conferring of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to 27 distinguished Indian-origin persons. “Since 2003, 269 such Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards have been conferred,” Dr. Jaishankar said.