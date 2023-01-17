ADVERTISEMENT

Indian delicacies add fragrant colours to snow-white Davos

January 17, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - New Delhi

Special chefs have been arranged for the platters being served with most of the food ingredients being sourced directly from India

PTI

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and RK Singh with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during an event on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, at India Lounge, in Davos, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As a fresh round of snowfall made this Alpine resort town whiter, the fragrance of Indian delicacies could be felt all over the main Promenade street of Europe's highest habitat.

Dotting the street, a number of Indian pavilions readied themselves with a wide range of foods and drinks for the five days of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting beginning Monday.

Topping the charts, the famous India Lounge was seen buzzing with visitors even as the main activities there would begin only on Tuesday.

Similar was the case with pavilions of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, as also those of several Indian companies including TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro.

Hyderabad selected to host WEF Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

More than Indians, who were also seen enjoying their pizza and fondue, foreigners appeared more keen on samosas, kachoris, tikkas and biryanis, as also various Indian flavours of tea and coffee.

Nearly 100 business leaders, along with four Union Ministers, one Chief Minister, and some State Ministers and political leaders are here for the five-day summit being held at over 1,500 metres above the sea level, the highest town on Alps.

Overall, nearly 10,000 visitors are estimated to have thronged this small town, which is almost similar to its entire population.

