HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian delicacies add fragrant colours to snow-white Davos

Special chefs have been arranged for the platters being served with most of the food ingredients being sourced directly from India

January 17, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and RK Singh with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during an event on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, at India Lounge, in Davos, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and RK Singh with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during an event on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, at India Lounge, in Davos, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As a fresh round of snowfall made this Alpine resort town whiter, the fragrance of Indian delicacies could be felt all over the main Promenade street of Europe's highest habitat.

Dotting the street, a number of Indian pavilions readied themselves with a wide range of foods and drinks for the five days of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting beginning Monday.

Topping the charts, the famous India Lounge was seen buzzing with visitors even as the main activities there would begin only on Tuesday.

Similar was the case with pavilions of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, as also those of several Indian companies including TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro.

ALSO READ
Hyderabad selected to host WEF Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

More than Indians, who were also seen enjoying their pizza and fondue, foreigners appeared more keen on samosas, kachoris, tikkas and biryanis, as also various Indian flavours of tea and coffee.

Special chefs have been arranged for the platters to be served with most of the food ingredients being sourced directly from India.

Nearly 100 business leaders, along with four Union Ministers, one Chief Minister, and some State Ministers and political leaders are here for the five-day summit being held at over 1,500 metres above the sea level, the highest town on Alps.

Overall, nearly 10,000 visitors are estimated to have thronged this small town, which is almost similar to its entire population.

Related Topics

India / World / economy (general) / cuisine / traditional food

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.