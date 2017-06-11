Indian cricket fans boo Mallya at Oval

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was booed by a section of India supporters as he entered the Oval arena to watch India’s crucial ICC Champions Trophy encounter against South Africa, here on Sunday.

Mr. Mallya, who caused a lot of embarrassment for the Indian cricket team when he dropped in at Virat Kohli Foundation’s ‘Charity Dinner’, was in for some discomfort when he along with a companion entered the stadium.

Wearing a sky blue blazer, Mr. Mallya was entering through the famous Sir Jack Hobbs Gate when a few supporters started shouting ‘Chor, Chor [thief, thief].’

One fan, in fact, started filming his entry as another shouted “Woh dekho chor jaa raha hain andar, Chor chor (Look the thief is entering the stadium).”

Mr. Mallya, for a fleeting second, looked back before showing his customary nonchalance while making his way to the Hospitality Box.

The Indian government has been desperately trying for Mr. Mallya’s extradition. The former UB group chief fled the country last year and has unpaid debts close to the tune of Rs 9000 crore taken as loans from various Indian banks.