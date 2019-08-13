National

Indian Consulate issues travel advisory over flight disruptions in Hong Kong

Protesters hold signs and handout leaflets to passing travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

Protesters hold signs and handout leaflets to passing travellers at the Hong Kong International Airport on August 13, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Statement comes in the wake of protests against a proposed extradition law that would make it easier for Beijing to get arrested persons from Hong Kong

The Consulate General of India at Hong Kong has advised Indian travellers to make alternative travel plans to avoid inconvenience while travelling in the region. This is the first travel advisory that the mission has issued since protests broke out against a proposed extradition law that would make it easier for Beijing to get arrested persons from Hong Kong.

“Indian passengers are advised to be in touch with airlines to find alternative travel routes to avoid inconvenience, till normalcy is restored in airport operations. Indian passengers who are already in Hong Kong waiting to depart are advised to be in touch with respective airlines for information about likely timelines for resumption of their flights,” said the consulate in a statement. Passengers facing difficulties were advised to contact +85290771083 for assistance from the Indian consulate.

Monday’s protests in Hong Kong saw intense clashes between the police and protesters. In some cases, the police were seen dropping tear gas shells in the metro network. Subsequently, operations at the airport were severely disrupted.

Operations were expected to resume on Tuesday, said the consulate’s note, though delays and cancellations were expected to take place. The mission said more protests were expected to take place in the coming weeks after a long face-off between the authorities in Hong Kong and the protesting citizens of the territory.

