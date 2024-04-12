Indian consulate in Sittwe relocates staff in view of situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, says MEA

April 12, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

India has temporarily moved staff from its consulate in Sittwe to Yangon in view of the fighting in Rakhine state of Myanmar, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on April 12, further adding, that the Indian consulate in Mandalay remained fully functional.

“The security situation in Myanmar remains precarious and deteriorating. You heard about the fighting that is going on, specifically in Rakhine state and other areas. Some time back, we issued an advisory for our nationals so that they could take due care. Regarding the Indians who are travelling to Myanmar, they should observe proper safety protocols and take care of themselves while the embassy is there to take care of them. We’ve also relocated our staff from the Sittwe consulate to Yangon...,” said the MEA spokesperson

“We are closely monitoring security situation in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine state, “ he added.

Over the past five months, Myanmar’s military has been routed in northern Shan state, where it surrendered control of several border crossings with China, and in Rakhine state in the west, and is facing active challenges elsewhere.

The nationwide conflict in Myanmar began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and suppressed widespread nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule.

(With inputs from AP)

