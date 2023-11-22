HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

Indian Consulate attack | NIA raids 14 places in Punjab, Haryana in connection with attacks on consulate in San Francisco

The places located in north India were raided to gather information regarding the attacks that took place in San Francisco on March 19 and July 2

November 22, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise the property of the Consulate General of India during a protest, in San Francisco, USA in March, 2023

File photo of Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise the property of the Consulate General of India during a protest, in San Francisco, USA in March, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 22 carried out raids at 14 locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with its probe into attacks on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the U.S. earlier this year, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said these places located in north India were raided to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the attacks on March 19 and July 2, involving criminal trespass, vandalism, damage to public property and attempts to cause hurt to the consulate officials and set the building on fire through acts of arson.

The locations raided by the NIA were spread across the districts of Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Patiala in Punjab and Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana.

The crackdown led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to the accused persons, along with other incriminating documents, the spokesperson said.

The NIA has been probing the case with the aim to identify and prosecute the attackers and send a strong message to such anti-Indian elements.

A team of the NIA had visited San Francisco in August 2023 to probe the incidents of attacks on the consulate.

As part of its investigation, the NIA has crowdsourced information to identify and collect information about U.S.-based entities and individuals involved in these violent incidents.

