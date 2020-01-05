Indian community shares grief of Iranians

Members of the Indian community based in Iran will attend the funeral procession of Major General Qassem Soleimani that will be held in Tehran on Monday, representatives of the community said.

“We are also sharing the grief of the Iranian people as they are in mourning following the murder of General Soleimani. The Iranians consider him a real hero and therefore, there will be a very large crowd at his funeral in Tehran tomorrow,” said Dr. N. A Soufi, an Indian commentator based in Tehran.

Mr. Soufi reflected the sentiment of the Iranians in emphasising that there is a strong possibility of Iran deciding the course of action after the funeral of the General who led the clandestine Quds Force — a special wing of the Islamic Republic Guard Corps that has been instrumental in defeating the IS fighters in Iraq and Syria.

“He was hugely popular in Iran and there were often discussions that he could one day become a leading political figure,” said an Indian businessman on condition of anonymity.