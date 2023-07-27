ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard rescues NIO research vessel off Karwar coast

July 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Upon receiving the call, the Coast Guard dispatches a ship with skilled team to the area and saves the vessel from running aground

The Hindu Bureau

The vessel, RV Sindhu Sadhana, was carrying 36 people, including eight scientists. | Photo Credit: ANI/File Photo

In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard on July 27 averted a potential environmental disaster as it rescued the research ship of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), RV Sindhu Sadhana, that suffered engine failure and was drifting close to Karwar, with 36 people onboard, including eight scientists.

The vessel an engine failure and was drifting at a speed of 03 knots and was approximately 20 nautical miles from the land when the distress signal was received, the Coast Guard said in a statement. “The situation was critical, as the NIO, a state-of-the-art research vessel, was carrying valuable scientific equipment and research data. Moreover, the proximity of the ship to the ecologically sensitive Karwar coastline posed an imminent threat of grounding, which could have resulted in a major oil spill and devastating pollution to the pristine marine environment.”

Upon receiving the distress call, the Coast Guard activated a high-priority rescue operation, dispatching a ship with a skilled team to the area and save the vessel from running aground.

“Despite challenging weather conditions and the vessel’s considerable distance from the coastline and size of the ship, the Coast Guard team took the Ship under tow for safely bringing Ship to Goa, thereby executed a seamless rescue operation. The crew onboard the NIO ship is safe and sound,” the statement said.

