ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard rescues 27 stranded Bangladeshi fishermen

April 05, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - New Delhi

A fishing boat that had a rudder breakdown had drifted into Indian waters

The Hindu Bureau

Personnel of India Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard during handing of Bangladeshi fishermen. Indian Coast Guard forces saved the lives of 27 Bangladeshi fishermen stranded in the middle of the sea and handed them over to Bangladesh on April 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Coast Guard on April 4 rescued 27 Bangladeshi fishermen, who were stranded on their fishing boat in Indian waters at sea. ICGS Amogh handed over the 27 Bangladeshi fishermen along with their boat to CGS Kamaruzzaman of the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Coast Guard said in a statement that the boat had a steering gear breakdown and had been adrift for two days. On assessment, it was observed that the rudder of the boat was completely damaged and could not be repaired at sea.

At about 11.30 a.m. on April 4, Indian Coast Guard Ship Amogh, during a patrol at the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), sighted a Bangladeshi fishing boat Sagar II, adrift in Indian waters, the Coast Guard said in a statement on April 5.

As the sea and weather conditions were conducive, it was decided that the distressed boat would be towed to the IMBL and handed over to another Bangladeshi fishing boat operating across the IMBL or to the Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard. CGS Kamaruzzaman was deployed by the Bangladesh Coast Guard to tow the boat, which arrived near the IMBL at 6.45 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US