Indian Coast Guard hands over 32 rescued fishermen to Bangladesh

The fishermen were rescued from sea after their vessels capsized

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 23, 2022 19:44 IST

ICGS Varad and BCG Ship Tajuddin during a ceremony to hand over Bangladeshi fishermen that were rescued from the sea | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday handed over 32 Bangladeshi fishermen who were rescued from sea to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

The fishermen were transferred from the ICGS Varad to the BCGS Tajuddin at a ceremony held at the Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line.

“These fishermen were rescued from sea after their boats had capsized during cyclonic weather/depression, which travelled along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal between August 19-20,” the ICG said in a statement.

Most of these fishermen were found clinging on to nets/floats, in turbulent sea and struggling to survive for almost 24 hours after their boats had capsized, when they were sighted by ICG ships and aircraft on August 20, it stated.

Out of the 32 fishermen, 27 were rescued by the ICG in deep waters and the rest were rescued by Indian fishermen in shallow areas. The fishermen were in the state of extreme shock and were given first aid, food and drinking water, the ICG added.

Following the forecast of a low pressure area by the India Meteorological Department, the ICG had alerted its ships, aircraft and all shore units in West Bengal and Odisha, it added.

The ICG has been working in close coordination with the civil administration, fisheries authorities and local fishing, trawler organisations of West Bengal and Odisha to mitigate the risks posed by impending weather/cyclone, it said, adding, “As part of its charter of duties, the Indian Coast Guard undertakes Maritime Search and Rescue operations frequently.”

