Indian Coast Guard Director-General Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai

The Coast Guard chief, who was in Chennai to take part in an official function scheduled to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, died after suffering a cardiac arrest

Updated - August 18, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
This file photo released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal, who died at a government hospital in Chennai on August 18, 2024, following a cardiac arrest. | Photo Credit: PTI

Director-General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal passed away in Chennai on Sunday. He was 59.

The Coast Guard chief, who was in Chennai to take part in an official function scheduled to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mr. Pal had reportedly collapsed in the Chennai airport while receiving Mr. Singh and rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) around 3.30 p.m.

E. Theranirajan, Dean of RGGGH, said efforts were made to revive Mr. Pal at the airport. “In the ambulance, he was put on defibrillator five times. But there was no pulse or blood pressure when he was brought to the hospital. His heart was functioning,” Dr. Rajan said.

Mr. Pal was then taken to the operation theatre where doctors put him on ionotropic medicines and his heart regained function, the Dean explained. Doctors found that the left anterior descending artery was fully occluded. After an angiogram, angioplasty was performed.

Mr. Pal however developed a massive cardiac arrest and passed away at 7 p.m.

Condoling his death, the Defence Minister said, “Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

Mr. Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the hospital and paid tributes.

