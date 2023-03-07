ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS jointly apprehend ₹425 cr-worth drugs from Iranian boat

March 07, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard are seen with the arrested crew member of an Iranian boat carrying 61-kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore, on March 6, 2023. Photo: Defence PRO

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), based on an intelligence input by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat, apprehended an Iranian boat with five crew members carrying 61 kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore on Monday night.

Acting on a specific intelligence input by ATS, ICG said it deployed its two Fast Patrol Class of ships, ICGS Meera Behn and ICGS Abheek, for patrolling in Arabian Sea.

“During dark hours, a boat was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters approx. 340 Kms (190 miles) off Okha coast. On being challenged by ICG Ships, the boat started evasive manoeuvring. The boat was then chased and forced to stop by ICG ships,” ICG said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After interception, the boat was found to be from Iran carrying five crew members from the country. During inquiry, as the crew behaved suspiciously, the ICG personnel undertook extensive rummaging and found approximately 61 kg of narcotics worth ₹425 crore.

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

In last 18 months, the ICG in coordination with ATS has apprehended eight foreign vessels and seized 407 kg of narcotics worth ₹2,355 crore from the Gujarat coast, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US