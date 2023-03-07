HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS jointly apprehend ₹425 cr-worth drugs from Iranian boat

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

March 07, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Coast Guard are seen with the arrested crew member of an Iranian boat carrying 61-kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore, on March 6, 2023. Photo: Defence PRO

Indian Coast Guard are seen with the arrested crew member of an Iranian boat carrying 61-kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore, on March 6, 2023. Photo: Defence PRO

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), based on an intelligence input by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat, apprehended an Iranian boat with five crew members carrying 61 kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore on Monday night.

Acting on a specific intelligence input by ATS, ICG said it deployed its two Fast Patrol Class of ships, ICGS Meera Behn and ICGS Abheek, for patrolling in Arabian Sea.

“During dark hours, a boat was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters approx. 340 Kms (190 miles) off Okha coast. On being challenged by ICG Ships, the boat started evasive manoeuvring. The boat was then chased and forced to stop by ICG ships,” ICG said in a statement.

After interception, the boat was found to be from Iran carrying five crew members from the country. During inquiry, as the crew behaved suspiciously, the ICG personnel undertook extensive rummaging and found approximately 61 kg of narcotics worth ₹425 crore.

The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation.

In last 18 months, the ICG in coordination with ATS has apprehended eight foreign vessels and seized 407 kg of narcotics worth ₹2,355 crore from the Gujarat coast, the statement added.

Related Topics

Gujarat / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.