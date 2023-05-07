ADVERTISEMENT

Indian civilian prisoner dies in Pakistan before repatriation

May 07, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Still, 199 fishermen and one civilian shall be released on May 11 and will enter India on 12th, said PIPFPD official

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

An Indian prisoner, who was to be repatriated next week, has died in a hospital in Karachi, civil society activists informed on May 7.

ALSO READ
Families of fishermen jailed in India, Pakistan cry for help; 749 languish in prisons for years

The deceased named Zulfiqar, was expected to enter India along with 199 fishermen who are to be released by Pakistan. India has been urging Pakistan to release the 631 fishermen and two civilian prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails despite completing their prison terms.

A representative of Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) said that Zulfiqar, one of the two civilian prisoners on the list, was admitted to a hospital in Karachi where he passed away on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PIPFPD, at least 654 Indian fishermen are in Pakistan’s jail and out of that, 631 have completed their sentences. In comparison, 83 Pakistani fishermen are in Indian jails.

Despite the tragedy, the repatriation of the 199 fishermen and one civilian is expected to go ahead without difficulty next week. “They will be released on 11th and enter India on 12th,” said Jatin Desai of PIPFPD.

The fishermen and civilian prisoners have been part of India-Pakistan diplomacy for decades as straying fishermen are often arrested by the authorities on both sides due to a lack of understanding about maritime boundary.

Apart from the fishermen, India has been urging Pakistan to provide consular access and release 22 civilian prisoners who have completed sentences but continue to remain in jail.

India had reiterated this point on January 1 while exchanging the list of civilian prisoners and fishermen last January 1. Every year, both sides exchange the list of such prisoners on January 1 and July 1, according to a 2008 agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Pakistan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US