Indian, Chinese troops begin coordinated patrolling in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh

The coordinated patrolling by the armies of India and China has started in Demchok, Army sources said on Friday (November 1, 2024). Patrolling in Depsang will also commence soon, the source confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes after the completion of disengagement in both areas in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. It marked the completion of disengagement from all the friction points of the stand-off that began in May 2020.

Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday. “The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC,” an Army source told PTI.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on October 21 in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.