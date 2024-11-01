GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian, Chinese troops begin coordinated patrolling in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh

Patrolling in Depsang will also commence soon, the source confirmed

Published - November 01, 2024 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The coordinated patrolling by the armies of India and China has started in Demchok, Army sources said on Friday (November 1, 2024). Patrolling in Depsang will also commence soon, the source confirmed.

The development comes after the completion of disengagement in both areas in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. It marked the completion of disengagement from all the friction points of the stand-off that began in May 2020.

Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday. “The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC,” an Army source told PTI.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on October 21 in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

Published - November 01, 2024 01:58 pm IST

Related Topics

India / China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.