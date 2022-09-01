Indian, Chinese military officials hold talks in eastern Ladakh

The talks come amid a lingering standoff between the two sides at several friction points in the region.

PTI New Delhi
September 01, 2022 00:41 IST

Indian and Chinese pesronnel at a border post along the Line of Actual Control. File photo: Indian Army via PTI

Senior military officials of India and China held talks in eastern Ladakh on August 31, focusing on maintaining security and stability in the region.

People familiar with the development said it was routine dialogue at the level of major general and such talks take place on a monthly basis.

Chinese troops stop Indian graziers in Ladakh’s Demchok

The talks came amid a lingering standoff between the two sides at several friction points in the region.

There was no official word on the talks.

The Indian and Chinese Armies are engaged in the standoff at the friction points for more than two years.

China’s claims on Arunachal outrageous, says German envoy

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

The two militaries have held 16 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

