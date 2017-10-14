Indian businessman jailed for molesting Singaporean nurse

An Indian businessman was on Friday sentenced to seven months in jail with three strokes of the cane for molesting and outraging the modesty of a nurse employed to look after his cancer-stricken wife. The accused was identified as Pillai Shyam Kumar Sadashivan, 47.

District Judge Mathew Joseph did not mince his words when he chided businessman Pillai, calling his actions “abhorrent and repugnant“.

“The victim was a professional nurse looking after your sick wife... [not to] provide non-nursing services, contrary to what you expected. This is Singapore. We have different standards here,” the Straits Times quoted the judge as saying.

Pillai, who runs a steel trading company in Dubai, initially claimed trial to his offences but decided to plead guilty on the first day of the hearing in August.

He admitted to molesting the then 25-year-old Singaporean nurse and insulting her modesty.

A second count of insulting the woman’s modesty was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Pillai had come to Singapore with his wife to seek medical treatment, according to the report.

He committed the offences on December 14, 2016, just three days after the nurse started working there.

Other than the couple, no one else was present in the apartment.

In December, his wife was asleep in her bedroom with the door closed when Pillai invited the nurse to sit with him in the living room, where they had a conversation.

“The accused steered the conversation towards sexual matters. The accused stated that he had not had sexual intercourse with his wife for the past months due to her illness and claimed that the girls in Dubai provide extra services. He asked the victim if Singaporean girls are the same,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong said.

“The victim understood that the accused was referring to sexual contact and replied that she was a professional nurse and did not do such things.”

The nurse continued to take care of Pillai’s ailing wife and even returned to work the next day, as she was concerned about the sick woman’s health. But she later alerted the police about her ordeal and stopped going to Pillai’s home.

Mr. Wong said that as a result of the incident, the traumatised woman had to seek counselling and could not return to her nursing job for a while.

The prosecution had earlier asked Judge Joseph to sentence Pillai to seven months’ jail with three strokes of the cane, stressing that the Indian national had disrespected his vulnerable victim.

Pillai is now out on SGD 15,000 bail and will surrender himself at the State Courts on October 16 to serve his sentence.

For molesting the nurse, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned. And for insulting her modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year and fined, according to report.