‘Indian aviators globally must explore career in Air India’

February 27, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bracing for a massive need to recruit talent to cater to its 470-aircraft strong order, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson made an ardent plea for Indian aviators around the world to return to their home country to benefit from “unprecedented and unparalleled” opportunities that the airline has to offer as it embarks on its transformational journey.

“The growth that we can offer both for a pilot coming into the Air India Group entertaining command or attaining operations on a widebody aircraft [is] really unprecedented and unparalleled in this part of the world. If someone is an aviation professional wanting a career then there is no better place than Air India,” Mr. Wilson said in response to a question from The Hindu.

“We see that being an attraction for not just people in India but also Indians based overseas. They now have an opportunity to come back and work for a carrier that is world class in significant scale and fly international wide body operations,” Mr. Wilson added.

Those familiar with airline’s internal functions have expressed concerns over the ongoing pilot shortage in the airline, and describe as “nightmarish” the need to hire “300-400” pilots per month to prepare for new aircraft induction.

While the chief of DGCA Arun Kumar told The Hindu that there were sufficient pilots in the country, it is the future requirement that airlines are worried about. It will also be hiring expatriate pilots to cater to the massive demand for talent, Mr Wilson said. The airline is also in the process of setting up its training academy to create a pipeline not just for Air India, but the Indian aviation sector, he elucidated.

Mr. Wilson also said that a vast majority of the new aircraft will help expand the airline’s 216 aircraft strong fleet, even as some of the older aircraft such as A320 Ceos and Boeing 777-200s will be withdrawn from the fleet. Six A 350s will arrive by 2023 end along with Boeing 737-800s. At list price, the entire order is worth $70 billion though airlines often get large discounts too.

To another question from The Hindu, the airline CEO said that the drivers of Air India’s aircraft order are also “drivers of national interest”.

“The principal driver was recognising the opportunity for Indian aviation and putting in place the investment and aircraft capacity in order to realise that for India’s own benefit. This is not just for the transformation of Air India, but also improving the proposition available to Indians both in the country and internationally. It is improving India’s position as an international transit hub, which can certainly be facilitated by this order,” Mr. Wilson said.

The CEO also indicated that the airline’s famous icon, Maharajah, may undergo a change too.

“The Maharajah is one of the many assets of Air India as a consequence of its 90 years of history. It is very well known and beloved in India and amongst the diaspora but it is not especially well known outside of that, and clearly we need to appeal to the broader market as well. So, suffice it to say it will be part of our future, but we are still working through how exactly it might be used for the future.”