Udhampur-based Northern Command celebrates 76th Infantry Day

On this solemn day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation was remembered by one and all

PTI Jammu
October 27, 2022 16:04 IST

Northern Command Chief of Staff (CoS) Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani pays tribute to bravehearts on the occasion of 76th Infantry Day, at Dhruva War Memorial, in Udhampur on October 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Udhampur-based Northern Command on October 27, 2022 celebrated the 76th Infantry Day to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on this day in 1947 to thwart the Pakistani aggression in Jammu and Kashmir.

The day was celebrated with a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial in the the Command headquarters, a defence spokesman said.

On this solemn day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation was remembered by one and all, he said.

The Chief of Staff (CoS) Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani laid wreath on behalf of Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Subramani complimented all ranks and veterans for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while working under trying and challenging conditions.

He also saluted the contributions and sacrifices of the bravehearts to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and fighting terrorism with unstinting resolve.

