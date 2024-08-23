ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Army’s mini drone falls into Pakistani territory

Updated - August 23, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Army said the media inputs suggested that the Pakistani troops have recovered the same

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An Indian Army’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Friday “drifted into Pakistan”.

The incident took place around 9:25 a.m. when the mini-UAV was on a training mission “well within the Indian Territory”. “It lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali Sector,” an Army official said.

The Army said the media inputs suggested that the Pakistani troops have recovered the same. Official sources said a hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the UAV.

"At 9.25 AM , a mini UAV on a training mission well within Indian territory lost control due to technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali sector," said an official.

"As per media inputs, Pakistani troops have recovered the same. A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the said UAV," he said.

The UAV was on a test training sortie in the hinterland in Bhimber Gali area, according to officials.

(with inputs from PTI)

