GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Army’s mini drone falls into Pakistani territory

Pakistani troops recovered the unmanned aerial vehicle, according to reports. Army sent a message on the hotline to the Pakistani Army to return the drone.

Published - August 23, 2024 08:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A mini tactical drone of the Indian Army inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir following a technical glitch, officials on Friday (August 23, 2024) said.

The Pakistani troops recovered the unmanned aerial vehicle, according to reports.

The Army sent a message on the hotline to the Pakistani Army to return the drone.

"At 9.25 AM , a mini UAV on a training mission well within Indian territory lost control due to technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali sector," said an official.

"As per media inputs, Pakistani troops have recovered the same. A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the said UAV," he said.

The UAV was on a test training sortie in the hinterland in Bhimber Gali area, according to officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.