Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search ops underway

March 16, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on March 16, a Defence spokesperson said here.

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15a.m., Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said.

“It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot,” he said, adding that more details were awaited.

This is a breaking news story. The article will be updated.

