Indian Army to participate in International Army Games 2021 in Russia

A 101-member contingent of the Army will participate in the International Army Games 2021 in Russia from August 22 to September 4.

“The Army contingent has been selected out of the best from various arms after three levels of screening. Participation in these annual games is a reflection of the level of professionalism of the Indian Army amongst the world Armies,” the Army said in a statement on Monday.

In the 7th edition of the games this year, more than 280 teams from 42 countries would participate and the competition was being held in 11 countries, Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu said recently.

The Indian contingent would participate in the Army Scout Masters Competition (ASMC), elbrus ring, polar star, sniper frontier and safe route games, showcasing various drills in high-altitude area terrain, operations in snow, sniper actions, combat engineering skills in obstacle ridden terrain in the various competitions, the Army said.

The contingent would also contribute two observers, one each for the open water and falcon hunting games in which pontoon bridge laying and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) crew skills would be showcased by the participating teams, the statement noted.

India stood first amongst the eight countries that participated in the Army Scouts Master Competition 2019 in Jaisalmer.