The Indian Army has successfully patrolled one of the five Patrolling Points in Depsang Ara of Eastern Ladakh, the Leh-based 14 Corps announced late on Monday (November 4, 2024). This marks the resumption of patrolling in the area for the first time since disengagement was undertaken last week and also since the stand-off began in May 2020.

“Following the consensus reached between the Indian and Chinese Side for disengagement and resumption of patrolling in Depsang and Demchok, the Indian Army patrol to one of the patrolling points in Depsang was successfully conducted today. This is yet another positive step towards maintaining peace and tranquility on the LAC [Line of Actual Control],” the 14 Corps said in a post on X.

Patrolling Point 10 was accessed in the patrol as agreed by the two aides, sources said.

Last Wednesday, disengagement was completed from Demchok and Depsang in Eastern Ladakh, which were also the last two friction points of the 2020 stand-off, amid a return to the pre-April 2020 status quo. Following this, the Army resumed patrolling in Demchok a day later.

Resumption of patrolling at Depsang means the Indian Army can carry out patrols up to Patrolling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13 in the area which it last managed to access in January 2020.

While Patrolling Points 11A, 12 and 13 are located on the Limit of Patrolling (LoP) area, 10 and 11 are located much before LoP. Depsang is also the place where the distance from the LoP to the LAC is the maximum.

With disengagement now completed from all the friction points, the next step is to work out new patrolling norms along the LAC and resume patrolling at other friction points as well – Galwan, Patrolling Points 15 and 17A in Gogra Hotsprings area, and north and south banks of Pangong Tso – where currently buffer zones are in place.

Following completion of disengagement, both sides undertook verification to confirm it on the ground. Ground commanders, of the ranks of Brigadier and below, held meetings last Wednesday to work out the modalities for patrolling at Depsang and Demchok. As per the understanding between the two sides, to avoid face-offs during patrols and avoid clashes, the timing and frequency of patrols would be done in coordination.

However, given that there has been a stand-off at Demchok since 2017 and the latest agreement is for restoring the ground situation to pre-April 2020 situation, it is not clear up to what point the Army would get to patrol in the Demchok area.